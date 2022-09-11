Purchase Access

Buena High School’s volleyball team battled back from a 2-1 deficit Wednesday, Sept. 7, to beat the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars 3-2 in five sets at Sahuaro High School.

Buena won the first set 25-20, then dropped the next two 25-21, 25-23 before battling back in the fourth set to win 25-15, tying the match at 2-2.

