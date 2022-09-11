Buena High School’s volleyball team battled back from a 2-1 deficit Wednesday, Sept. 7, to beat the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars 3-2 in five sets at Sahuaro High School.
Buena won the first set 25-20, then dropped the next two 25-21, 25-23 before battling back in the fourth set to win 25-15, tying the match at 2-2.
In the fifth set the Colts were able to pull out a 15-7 win.
“We had a much-needed win against Sahuaro,” Buena first-year coach Jenn Comolli said. “We played very flat against Marana earlier in the week, so we knew that our team needed to come out and fight from the beginning against the Cougars.
“We did just that. Our energy was completely different than at the Marana game.
“We were down one set to two going into the fourth set. Senior Kennedy Huffman had a run of kills that helped us win that game and force a fifth. We pushed from the start of that game and were able to keep our momentum going with great defense and passing from our back row, especially senior Olivia Armstrong.
“Consistency and positivity from senior setter Jaden Walker was also a huge factor in this win.”
Huffman finished the Sahuaro match with six kills; senior Evie Murphy had eight kills and 14 digs; junior Schade Smith had 11 kills, one block and nine kills; junior Kamaile Kerr had seven kills and two blocks; junior Lindsey Geisel three aces and 12 digs; and Walker had two aces and six digs.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Buena lost in three straight sets to Marana, 25-10, 25-8, 25-16.
Buena (5-4) will be at Tucson Rincon, Wednesday, Sept. 14, before hosting its home opener on Thursday, Sept. 15, against Tucson Cholla.
“It will be in our practice gym with limited spectators since it is a smaller space,” the coach said.
