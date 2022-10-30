Buena High School’s volleyball season came to an end Thursday, Oct. 28, when the Colts traveled to Tucson and knocked off the Desert View Jaguars 3-0.
Scores from the match were 25-20, 25-21 and 25-13.
When the final 5A state rankings were released Saturday morning Buena, 8-9 overall, 5-6 in conference, 4-2 in region, found itself ranked 28th, four slots back of the final spot needed to qualify for the state play-in tournament which begins Wednesday.
“Our last match of the season against Desert View went well,” Buena first-year coach Jenn Comolli said. “We went into it with confidence following our wins last week. After our last game we were talking about how much growth the girls have had this season. They have come such a long way in the few months we have been together.
“We struggled early in the season with some of our skills and with building trust on the court. The changes Coach Todd (Bradbury) and I have seen in them as we end our season has been encouraging. I think they feel the difference. They have been playing the best I have seen them, even in the losses that we’ve had along the way.
“Our game against Cienega earlier this week was a great example of that. Even though we lost the match, each set we played went beyond 25 points. Our team never gave up and battled back with every side out. With our win at Desert View on Thursday, we ended on a positive note.
“This was not necessarily the season I was expecting. All of the different setbacks from the beginning to midseason tested the resilience of our program. I am disappointed that there was some disconnect between the teams due to those setbacks.
“It definitely makes a difference when all of our teams can practice at the same time, it allows players from all three of our teams to make connections. It is how we help build and maintain our culture. That was difficult this year with our practice times stacked the way they were. Thankfully, we have an amazing group of players and coaches who intentionally seek out opportunities to make those connections despite not being in the gym at the same time.
“Overall, I couldn’t be prouder of our players. Their passion and hard work have made it easy for me to show up for practices each day. I have been coaching some of these girls since they were in eighth grade. It has been such a joy watching them grow up into such amazing young women.”
Against Desert View, Schade Smith and Evie Murphy had six kills each, Kamaile Kerr had five and Kennedy Huffman and Audrey Cox had three each. Tess McGuire had eight aces and nine digs.
