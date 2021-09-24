SIERRA VISTA — Defending home court is important in sports and the Buena High volleyball team held strong, defeating Douglas in straight sets Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The Colts dominated Douglas in the first set, winning 25-7, and kept their momentum going in the second and third sets with 25-18 and 25-15 wins.
The victory was the second straight for Buena, 3-4, and was the sixth straight loss for Douglas, 1-7.
Buena defeated Tucson High 3-0 on Sept. 16.
“Last night’s game ball goes to multiple people and the first would be senior Miranda Ruiz,” Buena coach Breanna McDaniel said. “We have been talking about serving aggressively and scoring points from the service line and she did just that versus Douglas.”
Ruiz had six aces and two digs.
“Second would be our middles in senior Aly Gonzalez and sophomore Kamille Kerr,” McDaniel said. “We have been working on their timing and hitting side to side and they did a great job of that last night.”
Buena’s 44.8% kill percentage was the Colts’ highest mark of the season
“I think serving aggressively and passing well has worked for us,” McDaniel said. “When we pass well, we are able to take some weight off of our outsides and let our middles and right sides hit more. We’ve also talked about making sure we’re practicing how we want to play in a match.”
The Colts registered 25 assists.
Led by Brittany Comolli and Emileigh Furrey, the six seniors on the team have been instrumental.
“I think the seniors are doing a great job,” McDaniel said. “They all know what leadership role they play on the team and in their position. I am also familiar with the seniors, and they were on the team last year so they want to continue the Buena tradition and build their own legacy.”
McDaniel remembers where it all started.
“I think we have a good connection with this team as they are very loose and relaxed,” she said. “I have also coached many of the girls since they were freshmen.”
After opening the season 0-3, things are starting to click for the Colts.
“We have grown a ton since the Blue and White game,” McDaniel said. “We have talked recently about looking back at a few matches we lost and knowing if we played the way we wanted or where we are now, the outcome would have been different.”
McDaniel notes the Colts’ serve receive has made a difference.
“We are looking better in serve receive, I think it helps that we have such aggressive servers so they see tough serves every day in practice,” McDaniel said. “We’re still working on communicating and making sure we’re communicating every point rather than when it’s convenient or needed.”
Statistics for Douglas were not available.
Buena’s next home match is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, against Vail Cienega.
