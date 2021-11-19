SIERRA VISTA — With Buena’s volleyball season now officially in the books, postseason regional honors have been given out and the Colts are well represented.
Senior Emileigh Furry was awarded with the 5A Southern Offensive Player of the Year and was also awarded First-Team All-Region this year.
“I wasn’t surprised by it, Emileigh does a lot for our team with not only setting, but attacking,” Buena’s coach Breanna McDaniel said. “Emileigh comes in each day to work hard, and she is one of the best players in southern Arizona.”
Furry led the 5A region this season with 507 assists, 84 aces and hitting percentage of .275.
“She pushes herself and her teammates to be better,” the coach said.
Joining Furry on the first team all-region was Britney Comolli while Miranda Ruiz, Jaden Walker and Schade Smith were all awarded second team honors.
“It says that they work hard and do a lot for our team,” McDaniel stated. “These girls have all grown each year, and it shows that what we are doing is being noticed by others.”
Comolli led the region with 206 kills.
“We always want our players to succeed, but seeing their talent get recognized by others is great,” the coach noted. “They have all bought into working hard each day they are in the gym to get better.”
With Furry, Comolli and Ruiz graduating, Smith and Walker will become bigger focal points on offense.
“I think they will play an even larger role on our team for next year because Schade has progressed so much this season on the right side, and I think she will be more comfortable over there next season to make an even larger impact,” McDaniel said. “Jaden (Walker) has pushed herself this season and has had Emileigh next to hear to help guide her the last two seasons.”
Walker was second on the Colts in assists with 243.
“I think Jaden is ready to take the reins and lead the team as the starting setter,” McDaniel added. “She really focused at the end of the season on jump setting and improving that side of her game so I am excited for next season and to see these athletes grow.”
Buena ended the regular season 20-12 overall, 6-2 in region play and finished the season ranked 22nd in the state rankings.
