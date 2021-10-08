If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA —The Colts hot streak continues as Buena volleyball extended its winning streak to four games defeating Nogales three sets to one on Wednesday Oct. 6.
Buena got out to an early lead over Nogales, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-19.
Nogales battled back in the third, winning the set 30-28.
The Colts closed the match out in the fourth set, edging Nogales 25-23.
“I think we have been successful lately because we’re more aware of momentum swings and when teams are going on big runs,” Buena Colts volleyball coach Breanna McDaniel said. “We have also been focusing on terminating any free balls or down balls were received instead of keeping them in play and extending the rally.”
With the win, Buena currently sits at 10-9.
“Our defense has looked good lately, we have done a great job at blocking and slowing down swings,” McDaniel added.
During the Colts four-game winning streak, Buena has only lost one set, the third set against Nogales.
“We are continuing to work on getting our middles involved in transition off of defensive plays,” McDaniel said. “We always want to improve and grow and they have done a great job so far this year.”
McDaniel singled out several Colts seniors who she believes are worthy of postseason recognition.
“I think Emileigh Furry, Britney Comolli and Miranda Ruiz deserve a spot on the all-region team,” commented. “They take on a lot of responsibility for our team and fulfill their roles well.”
Comolli leads the Colts with 145 kills with Furry second at 74.
Ruiz leads Buena in digs with 141.
After starting the year 0-3, the Colts have definitely found their groove in the fall.
“I think our team and program have grown a ton, there are a lot of girls who are stepping into leadership roles or positions on the team,” McDaniel noted. “We also have some great players on the junior and freshman team who will be factors for us in the next few years.”
The Colts return to the court on Tuesday, Oct.12, when Buena travels to Vail to face Cienega.
“We have a tough match next week at Cienega and having a good showing there would be a success for us,” McDaniel added.
Buena’s next home game is Thursday, Oct. 14 when the Colts host Desert View.
