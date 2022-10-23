SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s volleyball team played three matches in four days this past week and won all three in three straight sets.
On Thursday, Oct. 19 Buena hosted Nogales in a match that had been rescheduled from earlier in the season. The Colts won this match 3-0 by scores of 25-18, 25-13, 25-15.
The Colts knocked down 35 kills this match being led by senior Evie Murphy who had nine and juniors Schade Smith and Audrey Cox who had eight and five respectively.
Senior Jaden Walker had four aces, junior Lindsey Geisel had three.
Senior Tess McGuire had eight digs.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19 the Colts were in Nogales for their regularly scheduled match. Buena won this match by set scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-21.
Smith had 12 of Buena’s 36 kills this match. Senior Kennedy Huffman followed with seven. McGuire had six digs and four aces; senior Amber Jameson three aces, Murphy four digs and Geisel and Walker each had three digs.
On Monday, Oct. 17 the Colts disposed of Desert View 3-0 on Senior Night at Buena High School. Scores from that night were 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.
Buena’s first year coach Jenn Comolli and her staff honored her departing seniors prior to the start of the match.
Smith, Kamaile Kerr and Maria McCaa each had five kills for the Colts this match. Walker had five aces and 10 digs, McGuire eight digs and Murphy six digs. Amber Jameson had four aces.
“This week was a lot of playing for us, with three games,” Comolli said. We were able to start the week off strong at senior night on Monday vs Desert View. We celebrated six seniors: Olivia Armstrong, Kennedy Huffman, Amber Jameson, Tess McGuire, Evie Murphy and Jaden Walker. Senior night always has a lot of emotions during play for the senior girls, but they did a great job of playing through that. We lost to Desert View at the Lion’s Den Tournament, so it was nice to play well against them on Monday.
“Due to rescheduling, we played Nogales back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday. We were able to stay aggressive against them both nights for wins. Senior Tess McGuire has been doing a fantastic job defensively as our libero and senior Kennedy Huffman has been hitting strong this week. She was our player of the match against Nogales on Wednesday. Senior Amber Jameson has stepped in as a key server the last few games and has been very effective.”
Buena, 7-8 overall, 4-5 in conference and 3-1 in region and is currently in second place in the 5A Sonoran Region behind Vail Cienega, moves into its final week of matches beginning on Tuesday at Cienega which will be followed by a road match Thursday at Desert View.
“Tuesday will be a tough match, but we are ready for it,” the Buena coach said. “This has been a long season and I am so proud of the way our team has pushed through adversity this year. They have had to deal with a lot logistically, mentally and physically. I am impressed with their ability to adapt and keep working hard as a team.”
