The Buena Colts ended their high school football season Thursday, Nov. 10, beating the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks 15-6 in Oro Valley.
The win gives Buena a regular season 7-3 record overall, a big improvement from last year’s 2-7 record. The Colts’ loss to Tucson Desert View Nov. 4 was enough to keep Buena, which finished 24th in the final 5A football poll, out of the playoffs.
Buena went into the season finale minus Cochise County’s top running back Andres Bonilla, who has rushed for 1,546 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He led Willcox’s Cristian Pando by 41 yards. Bonilla was injured in the loss to Desert View and not cleared to play against the Nighthawks.
Charlie Price’s rushing TD in the first quarter and Benjamin Marturello’s successful extra point kick gave Buena a 7-0 lead.
Ironwood Ridge was called for intentional grounding in the end zone in the second quarter, resulting in a safety for the Colts and a 9-0 lead.
Right before the half, Buena quarterback Nash Moore scored on a keeper, giving the Colts a 15-0 lead.
The second half was a scoreless battle until early in the fourth quarter when a Buena fumble was scooped up by the Nighthawks and returned for a score, cutting the Colts’ lead to 15-6.
Moore finished the game 6 of 11 passing for 175 yards and an interception. He ran for 5 yards on 6 carries.
Price had 16 carries for 33 yards and scored a TD; Aliaz Dyson had 11 carries for 62 yards. Dyson had one reception for 54 yards, Price three for 51 and Hunter Haymore one for 36.
Andre Bonilla had 12 tackles, one for a loss. Sophomore Daniel Bohlen and junior Toafia Fruean each had nine tackles and Luis Stewart had five, one for a loss.
“It was a fun game,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “It wasn’t a high scoring game but to see our kids play, and we had some people out. But I’m proud of the guys that stepped in. We saw a lot of growth, especially with our returners.
“We were still a little upset about that Desert View game. We felt like we let that one slip away from us. We knew we didn’t want to end the season with that bad taste in our mouth. It’s a long time before next August.”
Thomas said he’s happy for the players that they were able to end the season with a win.
“It was a fun week, it was a comfortable week, everybody was loose during pregame warmups, everybody was laughing, we were having a good tiΩme and that pretty much set the tone,” Thomas said. “We had some big hits, saw a lot of good things out of the younger kids that we’re going to be able to carry over to next year.”
He said Moore threw the ball well, which he was happy to see.
“We wanted him to get some more passing yards, which was good,” Thomas said.
Looking back on the season Thomas said he was happy to see the turnaround in the won-loss record and the fact the players were able to maintain their focus.
“I always use the analogy that if you put in a quarter tank of gas in your car and you try to ride to Phoenix, you’re not going to make it,” he said. “If you put in a full tank of gas in there then you’re going to be able to make it to Phoenix or to the next gas station.
“As soon as this season is over we’re trying to instill in these guys accountability, commitment, teamwork, work hard, play hard. We try to instill in them so many things so when adversity hits they can keep chugging away. We took the schedule that we had and they were able to do what they needed to do. I was proud of them that they were able to keep fighting. A lot of that was them having instilled in them that drive and competitive spirit. And being good athletes, good kids.”
Thomas is excited about the talent he has coming back.
“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “We’re going to give these kids a brief break to play other sports and then we’re back at it.”
Thomas said he’s attending a region meeting Monday with the other coaches in the 5A South where the all-region first, second and honorable mention honors will be selected.
