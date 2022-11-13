buena ftball

Buena senior free safety Trevon Evans just misses deflecting a pass during a recent home game at Loveless Stadium.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

The Buena Colts ended their high school football season Thursday, Nov. 10, beating the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks 15-6 in Oro Valley.

The win gives Buena a regular season 7-3 record overall, a big improvement from last year’s 2-7 record. The Colts’ loss to Tucson Desert View Nov. 4 was enough to keep Buena, which finished 24th in the final 5A football poll, out of the playoffs.

