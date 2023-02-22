Buena High School wrestlers Toafiaoalii Fruean and Nathaniel Angle placed in the top six at the Division II state wrestling meet Feb. 16-18 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Fruean, competing in the 285-pound weight class, went 4-1, beating Xander Flowers of Lake Havasu 4-1 in the consolation finals. Fruean began the tournament pinning Clay Jacobson of Buckeye in 3:45. He then defeated Cristian Torres of Phoenix Centennial 4-1.
Fruean was pinned by eventual state champion Majel Morones of Campo Verde in 3:31, dropping him into the consolation bracket where he beat Victor Osborn of Phoenix Washington, which placed him in the consolation finals match against Flowers.
Fruean ends his wrestling season 27-3.
Angle, wrestling at 175, went 3-2. He won his first-round match by forfeit and then beat Dylan Hayhurst of Phoenix Barry Goldwater High 4-1 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals Angle faced RJ Robinson of Scottsdale Desert Mountain, the eventual state champio, and was beaten 13-3. Angle went into the consolation bracket where he lost to Enrique Galvez of Gilbert Campo Verde 9-6. Angle pinned Tyler Potts of Peoria Sunrise Mountain in 58 seconds for fifth place.
Angle ends his wrestling season 32-9.
Buena took five other wrestlers to the state meet. Three freshmen, Emmanuel Mercado (120), Zach Martin (132) and Hudson Haymore (138) all went 0-2.
Junior Zephaniah Jeffries (150) went 1-2 and senior Cory Kaufmann (165) went 0-2.
Forty-three schools competed at the DII state meet. Glendale Ironwood High School was first followed by Canyon View. Yuma Kofa High School placed third. Buena finished 21st with 30 points.
