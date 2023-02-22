Buena High School wrestlers Toafiaoalii Fruean and Nathaniel Angle placed in the top six at the Division II state wrestling meet Feb. 16-18 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

Fruean, competing in the 285-pound weight class, went 4-1, beating Xander Flowers of Lake Havasu 4-1 in the consolation finals. Fruean began the tournament pinning Clay Jacobson of Buckeye in 3:45. He then defeated Cristian Torres of Phoenix Centennial 4-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments