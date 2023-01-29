SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s wrestling team honored five senior wrestlers and their parents on Wednesday, Jan. 25 before then taking the mat and beating the Desert View Jaguars 49-29.

The dual match concluded the regular season for both the boys and girls teams who now gear up for sectionals. The Buena girls will wrestle first, Feb. 4 at Amphitheater High School in Tucson while the Buena boys will follow Feb. 11 at Flowing Wells High School in Tucson.

