SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s wrestling team honored five senior wrestlers and their parents on Wednesday, Jan. 25 before then taking the mat and beating the Desert View Jaguars 49-29.
The dual match concluded the regular season for both the boys and girls teams who now gear up for sectionals. The Buena girls will wrestle first, Feb. 4 at Amphitheater High School in Tucson while the Buena boys will follow Feb. 11 at Flowing Wells High School in Tucson.
Buena’s first year wrestling coach Tim Williams said Kory Kaufman, who wrestles at 165, Rydar Herbert who wrestles at JV 285, Jason Hall at 215, Tonfiaoalii Fruean at varsity 285 and Roxanna Martinez who wrestles at 151 on the girls team were the seniors that were all honored Wednesday.
Martinez won her lone girls match. Aysha General, who is a junior this year, won her girls match by forfeit.
Fruean beat Herbert in an exhibition match since Desert View did not have a 285 wrestler; Hall won his match, Trenton Williams, Tim’s son, made his varsity debut at 190 and pinned his opponent in under a minute. Nate Angle won his match at 175; Kaufman won at 165; Russell Adams won at 157; Zephanniah Jefferies won at 150; Kai Taijeron lost at 144; Hudson Haymore won at 138; Zachary Martin lost at 132; Sean Brown lost at 126; Emmanuel Mercado won at 120; Justin Levesque lost at 113 and Adrian Vargas lost at 106.
Tim says he’s taking a complete boys team to sectionals and both of his female wrestlers.
“We have a lot of young kids in the lower weight classes,” the coach said. “There are a lot of freshmen in the lower weight classes actually on our team all-around. I’m hoping we can get half our team, three to four varsity on our male side and both our girls (to state). I’d be super happy with that. I think Aysha and Tofia have a good shot at placing really high. I think Kaufman has a shot at doing well at 165. Then you also have those surprise kids that do really well near the end of the season. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
The coach said seeing his son on the mat for the first time as a varsity wrestler Wednesday was awesome.
“He’s only 14 and he won,” the proud dad said. “I was pretty excited.”
Tim says this first year for him as Buena’s wrestling coach has had a lot of learning experiences, some things he is definitely going to modify for next year, but it’s also been really exciting.
“I have a really good group of kids,” he said. “When I first started, I was shocked how many freshmen we had show up for the first day of wrestling. We have a great future in Buena wrestling.”
