SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s wrestling team looked impressive in all three of its matches Wednesday, Nov. 30, winning each and giving first-year coach Tim Williams his first wins following an 0-2 start.
The Colts beat Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 47-30; dominated Tucson Rincon 74-5 and spanked Tucson Pueblo 64-18 at Buena’s Ensign Gym.
Williams said his team captains, Aysha General and Zephania Jefferies, wrestled well as did Hudson Haymore and Fletcher Rothstein.
Andrew Chase and Tonfiaoalii Fruean, who wrestle at 190 and 285 pounds respectively, won their matches, remaining unbeaten.
Senior Molly Steemers, who wrestles at 120, had her first varsity match Wednesday. Even though she lost, Williams said she did well.
“She showed a lot of heart,” Williams said. “For her first time ever wrestling, she did really well. We only had two of our varsity girls wrestle (Wednesday night) and we had one JV.”
Williams admits it feels good getting his first official win and to be able to do it at home was sweet.
Buena is in Tucson Friday and Saturday competing in the William Bell Wrestling Invitational.
The Colts are scheduled to wrestle at Douglas on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
“We want to get these kids tons of wrestling,” Williams said. “The more experience we can get my young kids, the better off we are. Eight or nine of my weight classes are freshmen or sophomores, so we’re young.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.