SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s wrestling team looked impressive in all three of its matches Wednesday, Nov. 30, winning each and giving first-year coach Tim Williams his first wins following an 0-2 start.

The Colts beat Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 47-30; dominated Tucson Rincon 74-5 and spanked Tucson Pueblo 64-18 at Buena’s Ensign Gym.

