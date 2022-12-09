DOUGLAS — Buena High School’s wrestling team was in Douglas Wednesday, Dec. 7, competing in a four-team multiple match that lasted just shy of six hours.
Buena beat Douglas 53-24 in the final match of the day after losing earlier to Sahuarita 68-24, and Tucson Mica Mountain 51-28.
Nathaniel Angel, Buena’s 175-pound wrestler, went 3-0, pinning all three of his opponents.
Senior Tonfiaoalii Fruean, who wrestles at 285 for the Colts, also went 3-0 as did senior Andrew Chase, who won one match by decision, one by forfeit and one by pin.
Junior Aysha General was 2-0 at the meet, winning both of her matches by fall.
According to Buena coach Tim Williams, General, Fruean and Chase are unbeaten this season.
Against Sahuarita, General, Angel and Fruean all won by fall. Chase won by forfeit.
Against Mica Mountain, General won by fall, Roxanna Martinez won by forfeit at 145, Zephania Jefferies won by fall and Cory Kaufmann won by decision. Angel and Chase both won by fall.
In the match with Douglas, Fruean, Angel, Jeffries and Kauffman all won their matches with pins, Chase and Daniel Bohlen won by decision while Tucker Charles won his match by forfeit.
Williams said his team has been hit by the flu this week and as a result had a number of wrestlers miss the multiple.
“I thought we wrestled well for what we had here today,” he said. “We brought a lot of young freshmen to fill up the varsity spots.”
Williams admits it’s still a work in progress for this team but he’s happy with the effort he’s getting from the wrestlers and feels they will only improve as the season progresses.
Up next for the Colts will be the Marana Duals this weekend in Marana.
“We know we’re going to see a lot of good talent there,” Williams said. “This will give our kids an idea of what to expect in the future. We will most definitely see some of the best top-tier wrestlers in the state. I’m also expecting this to challenge our undefeated wrestlers.”
Douglas wrestling
Douglas went 0-3 at Wednesday’s meet. Besides Buena, the Bulldogs lost 78-6 to Sahuarita and 70-12 to Mica Mountain.
Connor Poor was 2-0, recording a pin against Sahuarita while winning by forfeit versus Buena.
Damian Castro, Robert Olivas and Derek Pena all won matches by pin.
Douglas first-year coach David Gonzalez said he was proud of the effort his kids gave.
He said it’s different being on the coaching side of the mat instead of being the wrestler as he was in high school.
Tim Brown Invitational
The 43rd Tim Brown Wrestling Invitational takes place Friday and Saturday in Douglas.
Eleven teams will be competing at the DHS gymnasium. Cochise County schools competing are Douglas, Willcox, St. David, Bisbee, Tombstone and Valley Union.
Also competing will be Nogales, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran and Tucson schools Amphitheater, Sahuaro and Palo Verde.
Competition begins at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The admission charge is $4 for adults, $2 for students.
The championship finals are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
