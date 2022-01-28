SIERRA VISTA − It was an eventful evening as the Buena Colts wrestling team hosted its Senior Night against Tucson Desert View and Douglas.
Buena’s wrestlers were in control from the opening match, defeating Desert View 60-15 and Douglas 81-0.
“I would say the whole team wrestled well,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “The aggression was there as well as their conditioning, so they performed great as a team.”
Buena honored its 15 senior boys and girls.
“This is probably the biggest senior class we’ve ever had, and I am going to miss these guys, but it is exciting,” Dannels said. “I remember David Coronado as a junior varsity wrestler so to see him go 2-0 last night was great.”
The Colts recognized former Buena wrestler Mario Lopez, who died on June 24, 2019, after falling from an SUV.
“Mario made it all the way to state his freshman year and was a great kid,” Dannels said. “We honored him and his family last night as well.”
Lopez would have been a senior this season.
“Senior Night really puts a stamp on a program and how far these kids come,” Dannels said. “Most of them get beat their freshman and sophomore years, but they keep their chin up and work towards improving their abilities.”
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
With the regular season in the books, the Colts turn their attention to sectionals.
“We are at the point of the season where getting them mat time is the biggest goal,” Dannels said. “We just wrestle straight for an hour as it keeps their cardio up along with their skills.”
The Colts look to be well represented at sectionals.
“Sending 11 wrestlers is a good number for us,” Dannels said. “We send up kids that have worked all year, kept their grades up and wrestled to their full potential.”
Girls sectionals is Saturday, Feb. 5, at Tucson Flowing Wells High School.
Sectionals for boys is Saturday, Feb. 12, at Tucson Mountain View High School.
“It is a strong 11, those are the wrestlers that have shown all year they deserve to wrestle at sectionals,” Dannels said. “We will have a decent presence at sectionals, so we are prepared for the postseason.”
Though injuries and COVID-19 have taken their toll on the season, Buena is getting back to full strength.
“Some coaches I talked to are fighting health issues after a tournament in Tucson last week,” Dannels said. “Those are hard decisions to make as a coach, but I am glad we got that rest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.