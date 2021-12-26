SIERRA VISTA — As COVID-19 ramps up during the holiday season, the Buena Colts wrestling team has had to get creative with its practices.
Buena has not had much practice time last week and continues to take precautions.
“We are focusing on cardio this week and next week and then we will reassess the situation,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “It is nice to get some players back healthy and we had a very productive week along with some crucial rest.”
While the Colts had navigated through November with a mostly healthy roster, illnesses have spread throughout the region.
“There is something going throughout wrestling at the moment, especially with the Tucson-area teams that we compete with,” the coach said. “Tuesday, we had one of our varsity wrestlers notify us an hour before practice that the symptoms they were dealing with were consistent with COVID-19.”
The Mountain View Duals that were scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17, were canceled due to COVID-19.
“We had to pull our competition matches this week and we are having no physical contact within the program,” Dannels said. “Staying away from competition to get healthy has been very beneficial.”
The Colts will look to get back to full strength.
“We only have two varsity players that are out right now so hopefully we can get them both back to practice next week,” Dannels said. “I talked to them both so the biggest challenge will be keeping everyone healthy when our practices ramp back up.”
The Colts have had to take extra precautions to assure the safety of their wrestlers.
“I check everyone that enters the wrestling room to make sure they are feeling alright and there are no health issues,” Dannels said.
With the kids celebrating the holidays, it is crucial the team remains focused.
“It is easy to lose focus during Christmas break with the illnesses as well, so we are still trying to stay prepared for sectionals in the upcoming weeks,” Dannels said.
Though Dannels has seen numerous situations while enforcing the law as Cochise County sheriff, COVID-19 has a scenario of its own.
“We deal with the unexpected all the time and COVID-19 was another detour that might be more extreme than most situations,” he said. “The bottom line is we got through it and had a successful season last year so there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we will push forward.”
Buena’s home opener, unfortunately, won’t be until after the first of the year when the Colts host Desert View and Rio Rico in a triangular match.
“We are on track to host our meet on Jan. 5, and that is the springboard for the rest of our season,” Dannels said. “With last year being such an awkward year, this will be a true home meet for us, and we are excited about that.”
Last year, the Colts had a five-week season and did not host a meet.
“It is not like football or basketball where we get multiple opportunities, so we are excited to perform in front of our home fans,” Dannels said.
There are no limits on fan entry to the home matches.
“My understanding is that it is an open gym so hopefully it stays that way for this meet,” the coach said. “We had a nice fan base two years ago, so we hope to have a nice turnout for the kids.”
