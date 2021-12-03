ORO VALLEY — Buena’s wrestling team opened its season Dec. 1 at Ironwood Ridge High School with a quad-match, which also included Canyon Del Oro and Sahuarita.
The Buena girls swept their opponents, defeating Ironwood Ridge 54-0, Sahuarita 42-12 and CDO 30-21. The Buena boys defeated CDO 51-28, lost to Ironwood Ridge 41-33 and lost to Sahuarita 52-24.
“Our girls fared extremely well,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “We took on three very tough schools for our first match so it was a great start to the season.”
Dannels singled out sophomore Aysha General for winning her Ironwood Ridge match.
“She is just an impressive wrestler and a true athlete,” Dannels said. “I definitely think she can return to state and win a championship this season.”
Dannels saw positives with the boys’ performance.
“We wrestled really well, but we lost a couple of matches we should have won,” Dannels said. “Being the first match of the season, I am more focused on how they wrestle because we are still working on conditioning and polishing technique.”
Last season Sahuarita was the Division III state runner-up after losing to Safford.
“I told the kids this will be the toughest match we have all season,” Dannels said. “Sahuarita is a stacked program, and CDO and Ironwood Ridge are not slackers either, so we will only improve as we prepare for sectionals.”
Heavyweights Jadon Stewart (2-0) and Toafia Fruean (1-0) earned victories at 285 pounds.
“Both wrestled with extreme confidence last night and came through victorious,” Dannels said.
Dannels also singled out Devin Sullivan for going 3-0 on Wednesday.
“He did not wrestle last season due to injury, but he is a very composed and technical wrestler,” he said. “He went to state his freshman year, and it is great to have him back as a senior.”
Next up for Buena is the William Bell Wrestling Tournament Dec. 4 at Tucson Pueblo.
“It is going to be a healing and polishing practice today as we prep for this weekend,” the coach said.
The Colts will compete in another multi-meet Dec. 8 at Tucson Catalina Foothills before participating Dec. 10-11 at the 42nd Tim Brown Wrestling Invitational at Douglas High School.
“Tucson has some of the toughest wrestling in the state; we can go up to Phoenix and do better than at some nearby schools,” Dannels said. “I would much prefer we face these types of teams rather than schools we know we can knock out of the water.”
Buena’s home opener won’t be until after the first of the year when the Colts host Desert View and Rio Rico in a triangular match.
“We want to wrestle the best in order to be the best,” Dannels said.
