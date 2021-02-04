SIERRA VISTA — For some, Feb. 3 is just another day but for high school athletes across the country it is the day they commit to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Buena High School football players Dominic Avant and Isaac Benoit signed their letters of intent to the University of Sioux Falls, in South Dakota, on Wednesday.
“I’m really excited for Dom and Isaac to continue their football careers,” Buena head football coach Joe Thomas said. “They definitely have a lot to show and a lot to gain from playing college football.”
Since Buena is closed the signings took place at Avant’s home without coaches and teammates around.
“I’ve seen former teammates sign (so to not have them here was weird),” Benoit said. “At the end of the day I’m getting to sign and that’s the goal.”
Benoit will play running back while Avant is an offensive lineman.
“It felt like the right fit,” Avant said. “When I got there it felt like home.”
Wednesday’s signing marked the end of a long recruiting process for the pair. Avant began his process at the end of his sophomore year while Benoit started his at the start of his junior year.
“It feels like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders,” Avant said. “We’re done with the recruiting process and we get to play football at the next level.”
Both seniors agree this achievement was made possible because of their coaches at Buena and their mothers, Melissa Avant and Yolanda Edwards. They said without their support they wouldn’t have signed their letters.
“Lots of emotions! Signing day is finally here — we have been working towards this day for a long time,” Melissa Avant said. “Damien (her husband) and I are so very proud of Dom and thankful he has an opportunity to play at the next level. His dream has come true! We are so blessed that he has so much support from the Sierra Vista community, family, friends and all his coaches along the way— thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”
Dom Avant will be studying sports management and Benoit will enroll in media studies.
Both received athletic and academic scholarships to the University of Sioux Falls.
