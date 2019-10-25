Big plays, defense carry Buena to shutout win over region-leading Ironwood Ridge

SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School Colts relied on a stifling defense and a few big plays to overwhelm the No. 11 ranked, region-leading Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks, winning 27-0 Friday night in Sierra Vista.
After a slow first quarter, in which Buena struggled to move the ball offensively, but absolutely smothered the Nighthawks on defense, Buena capitalized on a 59-yard catch and run by running back Tory Walters to the Ironwood Ridge 3-yard line to end the quarter. A penalty on the play by Ironwood Ridge moved the ball to the 1 1/2 yard line, and Buena quarterback Jovoni Borbon punched it in from there on the first play of the second quarter to give the Colts a 7-0 lead, which they would not relinquish.
From there, the Colts' swarming defense — which saw defensive end Jesse Avina rack up three sacks and Borbon, who also plays in the defensive secondary, score on a 90-yard interception return when the Nighthawks threatened — took over the game. Defensive lineman Damian Brown also stood out with several key plays, including a crucial, drive-ending pass breakup in the first half and a clutch sack with Ironwood Ridge in scoring position in the second half.
The Colts also benefited from big plays on offense by running backs Walters and Isaac Benoit, quarterback Borbon, and wide receivers Keyon Taylor and Kemish Riley. Taylor got open behind the Ironwood Ridge secondary with about 1:30 left in the first half and Borbon hit him in stride for a 54-yard touchdown that put Buena up 14-0.
From there, Buena tacked on a field goal to end the first half, Borbon's second-half pick-six and another field goal to produce the 27-0 final score.
A large, raucous crowd numbering in the thousands on a cool Sierra Vista Friday night enjoyed the win, which moved the Colts to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the region, moving them ahead of Ironwood, which left with a 5-4 overall record, tied at the top of the region with Buena at 3-1.
This story will be updated. Return to www.myheraldreview.com for more, or read the full report in Sunday's Herald/Review.