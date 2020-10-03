SAN TAN VALLEY — Buena had two days to prepare for their opponent, Combs High School. That was all they needed as they returned to Sierra Vista with a 33-20 win.
The Colts landed their Week One opponent on Tuesday evening leaving them two practices to prepare for a team they haven’t played before. Buena dominated the first three quarters of Friday’s game to board the bus a happy bunch.
“The good news is that we won and came away healthy,” Buena head coach Joe Thomas said after the win. “However, we have a lot to clean up for next week.”
Senior and first-year football player Austin Grimm was named the starter for the game and impressed his coach with his decision making. Grimm finished the game with 10 completions on 16 attempts with 275 yards through the air and three touchdowns.
“I knew he could throw the ball but I was impressed with his decision making,” Thomas said. “He wants to lead and he’s gotten better.”
Combs was first to strike but Buena responded when Grimm connected with Rashaud Armstrong for a 65-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Kailey Peters tied the game 7-7 with the made point after attempt. Peters made three of four point after attempts and two field goals — 33 yards and 35 yards — in Friday’s win and her first career game.
Buena took their first lead of the game in the second quarter when Grimm and Armstrong connected again, this time on a 45-yard pass. Peters’ point after attempt was blocked but Buena still led 13-7. Armstrong finished with five catches and 150 yards. The Colts scored twice more before the halftime break. Jelani Brown scored on a five-yard run to the right for Buena’s third touchdown of the game.
With 13 seconds left in the half, Grimm found Keyon Taylor for a 58-yard touchdown through the air. Buena took a 27-13 advantage into the intermission. Taylor finished the game with four catches and 130 yards.
Buena’s offense stalled in the red zone in the final two quarters. The only scores put on the board came off the foot of Peters, with her two field goals.
Defensively, the Colts were led by Will Stemler, Armstrong, Elijah Locklear and sophomore Tofi Fruean. Stemler had seven total tackles and Locklear had six total tackles and two sacks. Armstrong also had a sack in the win as well as a forced fumble. Fruean had a fumble recovery on Friday.
“We had some guys step up which I’m happy about,” Thomas said.
Buena is back on the road Friday when they travel to Salpointe Catholic.
