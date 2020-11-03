SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School volleyball team defended its home court in the final regular-season match in Sierra Vista with a 3-1 win over Sunnyside.
The Colts dominated most of the match, winning the first two games with scores of 25-6 and 25-12, before dropping the third set 25-23. They closed out the match with a 25-10 win in the fourth game.
Tuesday’s 5A Conference rankings have the Colts as the No. 5 team in the state with an 8-1 record. This puts them in a good spot to finish in the top eight teams and host a first-round game when the postseason begins next week. Buena has two games remaining in the regular season.
Buena’s power hitting and serving was too much for Sunnyside to handle in the first set. Most of the Blue Devils' six points in the first set came from Buena serving errors or mistakes.
The Colts continued their dominance in the second set. Back-to-back aces by Emileigh Furry gave Buena the lead early in the set. The Blue Devils rallied and pulled within three points, 7-4, but weren’t able to catch the Colts. Emma Bursik served four consecutive points midway through the set to give the home team the 18-10 advantage. A hit into the net by Sunnyside gave the Colts the second game victory with a score of 25-12.
Buena head coach Todd Bradbury decided to give most of his starters a rest in the third set. The Colts fell behind 6-2 early while trying to find their rhythm. Buena fought throughout the set to stay within striking distance of Sunnyside. They caught up to the Blue Devils with a powerful shot by D’anna Holland from the outside to tie the game 22-22. Sunnyside pulled out the 25-23 win with the final point coming off a Buena mishit.
With the Colts' starters back in for the fourth set they once again were too much for the Blue Devils. Buena jumped to a 3-0 lead after another pair of aces by Furry. The Colts extended their lead to 11-5 on a nice shot on the back line by Britney Comolli. The Colts were untouchable in the fourth set and picked up the win 25-10 on an ace by Miranda Ruiz.
Buena finished the match with 18 aces. Furry had five aces and Ruiz had four.
Emma Messerle led the Colts with eight kills, while Lillie Smith had six. Holland and Bursik each had five kills in the win.
The Colts, 8-1, traveled to Nogales on Tuesday and close out their regular season on Thursday at Rincon.
