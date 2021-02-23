Ryklee Kynaston

Ryklee Kynaston defeated his opponent Monday evening in Buena's home opener. 

 Alexis Ramanjulu Herald/Ramanjulu

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School's wrestling team hosted its first wrestling match of the season Monday, welcoming Vail Mica Mountain to town.

The Colts lost the match by a score of 41-32. Buena won seven of the individual matches.

106: Mica Mountain won by forfeit.

113: Buena’s Isaiah Trujillo defeated his opponent by pin in the first period.

120: Buena’s Ryklee Kynaston won by pin in the third round.

126: Buena’s Noah Cummins won by pin in the first round.

132: Buena’s Caleb Sieler tapped out.

138: Buena’s Andy Chase won by an 11-4 decision.

145: Mica Mountain defeated Buena’s David Coronado by pin.

152: Buena’s Skyler Kline won by a 10-2 decision.

160: Mica Mountain defeated Buena’s Austin Tiburcio by pin in the first period.

170: Mica Mountain defeated Buena’s Danny Coronado by pin in the second period.

182: Mica Mountain defeated Buena’s Dallin Coronado by pin in the first period.

195: Mica Mountain defeated Buena’s Anthony Tiburcio by pin in the second period.

220: Buena’s Trevor Rudolph won by a 7-3 decision.

Heavyweight: Buena’s Jaden Stewart won by forfeit.

Buena is back on the mat on Saturday when it travels to Marana Mountain View.

