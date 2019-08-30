Buena falls to Sahuaro for first loss of season

SIERRA VISTA — A pair of weather delays due to lightning and a stout Sahuaro High School defense were too much for the Buena High football team Friday night, as the Colts fell 26-8.
Izaiah Davis had several big runs for the Cougars, helping Sahuaro build a 20-0 lead before Buena responded late in the third quarter.
The game didn't get started until 7:30, as lightning flickered over the mountains as both teams warmed up on the field. Sahuaro won the toss and chose to defer, so Buena opened the game with the ball.
A Sahuaro penalty would give Buena a first down on the opening drive, but the Colts' drive stalled after that. A coffin-corner kick by Keyon Taylor had the Cougars starting at their own 6-yard line.
On their first play from scrimmage, Sahuaro's Jamir Gasaway broke free from several would-be tackles and sprinted 94 yards to paydirt for the opening score. A successful extra point made the score 7-0.
For the rest of the first half, the two teams took turns trading punts and penalties. Buena's offense was unable to find any rhythm, with runs stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage, and most of Jovoni Borbon's passes either falling incomplete or going for short gains.
Sahuaro's offense didn't fare much better in the first half, thanks in large part to Buena defensive end Jesse Avina, who came up with a big sack on a third-down play and was in the backfield on nearly every snap.
The teams went into the locker room at halftime with the Cougars holding a slim 7-0 lead.
Sahuaro received the second-half kick and wasted little time putting more points on the board. On the first play from scrimmage, Davis exploded for a 73-yard touchdown, taking the score to 14-0 after the successful PAT.
The Colts took the ensuing kick from near midfield, but another penalty saw them go backwards yet again. With a fourth-and-15 looming, the lightning got too close for comfort, prompting the officials to send the players to the locker rooms and the fans to their vehicles.
What followed was more than 90 minutes of watching the skies, checking forecasts on smartphones, and conversations between coaches and officials about options of rescheduling or waiting out the storm.
Finally, the clouds moved far enough away from the field for the players to return to action, albeit with noticeably fewer fans in the stands than when the game began more than three hours earlier.
After a 10-minute warmup, the Colts punted to Sahuaro, and the defense-and-penalty show resumed for a frustrated Buena side. The teams traded punts several times, with neither moving the ball very far.
The Colts had their best scoring chance up to that point when a pair of penalties on a punt gave them starting field position at their own 34-yard line. However, four straight incompletions, including a pair of dropped passes, ended the drive.
In what seemed to be a theme for the night, Davis again took off on the first play of the drive, breaking an open-field tackle and soon finding himself in the end zone, 71 yards away. A missed PAT left the score at 20-0.
The Colts put together their best drive of the night following the Cougars' score, with Borbon connecting on a number of slant passes and, on a play when his receivers were blanketed by the Cougars' defense, he scrambled 10 yards for a first down.
Borbon connected with Avina on a pass over the middle from the 27-yard line, and he rumbled into the end zone for what would be Buena's lone TD of the night. Borbon connected with Taylor for the two-point conversion to make the score 20-8 with 30 seconds left until the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, defense and penalties ruined any chance for either offense to do much of anything until halfway through the quarter.
Davis racked up a few chunk plays as the Colts' defense started to look fatigued as Saturday morning loomed. Finally, he broke free for a 47-yard scamper, putting the game out of reach.
The Colts had one more promising drive, but it was cut short by an interception by Sahuaro's Calen McFarland with 4:52 left to seal the win.
The 1-1 Colts will have a week off before they look to bounce back from the early-season loss when they travel to take on Empire on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
Empire (0-1) lost to Rio Rico in its season opener Friday night, 44-14.