Buena falls to Sahuaro for 1st loss of football season

SIERRA VISTA — A pair of weather delays due to lightning and a stout Sahuaro defense were too much for the Buena High School football team Friday night, as the Colts fell 26-8.
While the Colts' running game struggled for most of the night, their defense held for the majority of the game. But when they lapsed, the Cougars capitalized.
All four of Sahuaro's scoring plays went for more than 45 yards, including a 94-yard run by Jamir Gasaway on the Cougars' first play from scrimmage.
However, the Buena defense kept the game close, as the Colts only trailed 7-0 at the half. An abundance of penalties on both teams kept either squad from sustaining much momentum throughout the game.
The Cougars scored on their first play from scrimmage in the second half as well, taking a 14-0 lead before a second lightning delay halted the game for more than 90 minutes.
Izaiah Davis then scored again for the Cougars on another big run, making the score 20-0.
Jesse Avina had the lone TD for the Colts on a 27-yard reception from Jovoni Borbon, cutting the lead to 20-8 following a 2-point conversion.
But the Colts would get no closer, as Davis closed out a monster performance for the Cougars with another touchdown to put the game away.
Pick up a copy of Sunday's Herald/Review for the full game recap, or return to www.myheraldreview.com