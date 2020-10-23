TUCSON — Buena High School was caught flat footed against Salpointe on Friday. The Colts lost for the first time this season, 37-6.
The Colts' lone score of the game came with 0.0 on the clock at the end of the game.
Buena is now 2-1 and travels to Casa Grande next week.
Check online later or Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.
