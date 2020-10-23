buena

The Buena Colts were unable to get much going against the Salpointe Lancers in Tucson Friday night, falling 37-6.

 Alexis Ramanjulu Herald/Review

TUCSON — Buena High School was caught flat footed against Salpointe on Friday. The Colts lost for the first time this season, 37-6.

The Colts' lone score of the game came with 0.0 on the clock at the end of the game.

Buena is now 2-1 and travels to Casa Grande next week.

Check online later or Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments