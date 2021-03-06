GILBERT — The Buena Colts Girls wrestling team traveled to Mesquite High School in Gilbert on Thursday to compete in their state tournament. This year’s state tournament included over 80 high school teams placed into one division competing in 14 weight different classes.
Representing the Colts were Sarah Cruz at 106, Kailey Moyer at 113, Aysha General at 120, Kiya Voss at 132 and Angel Phillips at 152.
Day one resulted in only one Colt progressing to the quarterfinals on Saturday morning. The second day began with General, a Colt freshman, wrestling a 2nd seed senior from Catalina High School. Once again, General impressed the crowd with a dominating 10-0 victory. General’s semi-final match brought an undefeated opponent from Centennial High School sporting a 14-0 record. An exciting hard fought match between the skilled wrestlers created a third period determination of will.
With 40 seconds to go in the final period and the score tied at 4-4 with General in the down position, the sound of the whistle brought a quick reversal by General for 2 points supported by a pinning combination bringing the match to a close and a victory for General. The big stage for Saturday night’s state championship was set.
General defended her season’s undefeated record against on her junior opponent from Chandler Basha High School Junior with a record of 13-1, the results of which were not available at press time. The collective efforts of the Colts wrestlers had them in 16th place as of Saturday afternoon.
