Buena freshmen fall in season debut

Buena High School’s freshman football team lost 20-6 to Walden Grove Thursday night.
The loss put the young Colts at 0-1 on the season. Leading the way offensively was Maddox Cox, who had 28 carries for 132 yards and A’Mon Crenshaw with 7 carries for 22 yards.
Defensively, Cox had 13 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Mark Jusino also had two interceptions, including one he returned for a 61-yard touchdown. Sebastian Davies contributed with a sack and forced fumble.
Buena plays at Canyon del Oro on Thursday.