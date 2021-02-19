SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School girls basketball team may have had a late start to their season, but aren’t playing as though they have had almost a full year off the court.
The Colts opened their season on Thursday with a 65-20 at Desert View High School, and followed it up with a 37-36 come from behind victory over Nogales in Sierra Vista on Friday night.
“We came to win at home in front of the crowd,” new varsity coach Thomas Valenzuela said after the game.
Buena scored the first bucket of the game to go ahead 2-0. Less than two minutes, Nogales responded with a bucket of their own. The Apaches took their first lead of the game less than a minute later with a made 3-pointer.
Nogales scored eight unanswered points to lead 10-2 with just over a minute left in the first quarter. Khalicecia Prescott hit a pair of free throws to put points on the board for the home team and make the score 10-4 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter. Buena trailed 13-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“They were a little quicker than we anticipated,” Valenzuela said.
The Colts found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter. Alani Encinas hit back-to-back 3-pointers less than two minutes into the new frame to make the score 15-11 in favor of the visiting team. Cayla Anderson knocked down an open bucket inside the paint after sneaking behind the Apache defense to tie the game 15-15 with 4:19 left in the half.
Nogales scored four unanswered points to go ahead 19-15 with 1:58 left in the second quarter. Prescott drilled a three pointer with the score 19-17 in favor of Nogales, to give Buena the 20-19 advantage with 45 seconds left until half time. Nogales hit a bucket from inside the paint as the buzzer sounded to lead 21-20 at the intermission.
Nogales’ offense continued to assert itself to start the second half. They held Buena to eight points in the third quarter. The Apaches led 31-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Two minutes into the final quarter Buena pulled within one point of Nogales on a 2-point bucket. A layup by Anderson gave the Colts the 32-31 advantage with 4:42 left in the game. Their lead didn’t last long as the Apaches regained the lead 35-32 with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter.
Senior Nohema Romo hit a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the game 35-35 with 2:36 remaining in the game. Julia Jenkins snagged an offensive rebound and made the putback shot to give the Colts the 37-36 lead with 56 seconds left in the game. Buena’s defense stood tall for the last seconds to hold their lead and move to 2-0 on the season.
Buena hosts Cienega on Monday for their fourth game in five days.
