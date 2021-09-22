SIERRA VISTA — It was an eventful day on Monday, Sept. 20, as the Buena golf team hosted Rincon/University at Pueblo del Sol Country Club came away with a victory.
The Colts narrowly defeated Rincon 201-206.
“Sunnyside was supposed to participate but they had to pull out due to COVID reasons,” Buena coach Eric Krieg said. “Instead of three teams, it was us against Rincon.”
While Rincon struggled on the unfamiliar course, Buena was able to capitalize on its familiarity.
“Rincon was a little shorthanded and we were able to capitalize on the circumstances,” Krieg said. “Each of their four scores counts for them whereas if we had a bad day, we can still pick our four best scores.”
Buena’s golfers were calm and poised.
“It is great if we come on top but I told the kids that we are playing against the course,” Krieg said. “Rincon was missing one of their best players, so unfortunately, they could only bring four players to the match.”
Junior Paul Scherrer shot a 43 to lead Buena.
“Paul shot his best round versus Rincon, which was a nice surprise to see him shoot that well,” Krieg said. “It was nice to see him challenging for that top spot on the team.”
Scherrer has shaved the most strokes from his score at this point in the season.
Senior Andrew Polaha shot a 45, second on the Colts.
“He has consistently shot in the low-to-mid 40’s lately from our one spot,” Krieg said.
Junior Bernaro Varela finished third for Buena with a 55.
Freshman Kade Spilsbury shot a 58, good for fourth on the Colts while junior Thomas Nuetzel rounded out the top five with a 59.
“I am not necessarily looking for wins against the other but more of how they progress and develop,” Krieg said. “I want to see consistent improvement on the scorecard.”
For Krieg, the Colts willingness to listen has been his favorite aspect of the team.
“The golfers are like a sponge, they are taking what myself and coach Thomas Montgomery are stressing and applying that to their game,” Krieg said.
“These guys are fairly new to golf and they have been utilizing the information we give them and improving that way.”
Montgomery is a certified golf instructor who graduated from the Golf Academy of America-Chandler.
“He has been great with the kids at technique and helping them with the nuances of golf,” Krieg said.
The Colts return to the links at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, hosting Tucson Desert View at Pueblo del Sol.
“If we play like we can, Desert View is definitely a team we should be able to beat,” Krieg said. “Whether we win or not, I just want to see our golfers continue to improve.
