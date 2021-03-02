SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School wrestling team hosted Flowing Wells High School on Monday for their second home match of the season.

The Colts lost the match by a score of 41-37. Buena won seven of the individual matches on Monday.

106: Flowing Wells defeated Buena’s Zeph Jefferies.

113: Buena’s Isaiah Trujillo was pinned in the second period by his Flowing Wells opponent.

120: Buena’s Ryklee Kynaston won by 8-6 decision.

126: Buena’s Noah Cummins won by pin in the third period.

132: Buena’s Caleb Sieler won by forfeit.

138: Flowing Wells pinned Buena’s Andy Chase in the first round.

145: Austin Tiburcio won by forfeit.

152: Buena’s Skyler Kline won by forfeit.

160: Flowing Wells defeated Buena 's Danny Coronado by a 16-0 decision.

170: Flowing Wells defeated Buena’s Maddox Cox by pin in the third period.

182: Flowing Wells defeated Buena 's Anthony Tiburcio by pin in the second period.

195: Flowing Wells defeated Buena 's Trevor Rudolph by pin in the first period.

220: Buena’s Toafia Fruean won by pin in the first period.

Heavyweight: Buena’s David Coronado won by forfeit.

Head coach Mark Dannels said he will be bringing five girls to this weekend’s state tournament. The boys sectional tournament is March 13.

