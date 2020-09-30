SIERRA VISTA — It’s short notice but Buena football has an opponent for Friday.
The Colts will travel to Combs High School in San Tan Valley for their first game for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The teams came to an agreement to play on Tuesday evening.
Buena did not have an opponent scheduled for Friday because Tucson teams are still deciding on if they are going to play this fall. Combs was scheduled to play Cactus Shadows on Friday but due to Cactus Shadow players testing positive for the coronavirus they had to cancel.
Combs plays in the 4A Black Canyon Region, which wasn’t strong last season. Last season, they finished they year with a 5-5 record and made the postseason after winning their region.
Friday’s game will be Combs’ senior night, which is one of the reasons the Colts agreed to travel to them.
As of presstime, Buena has three games scheduled and all are on the road.
