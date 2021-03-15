Buena wrestling team qualified eight of 12 wrestlers for the state tournament. The Buena Colts men's wrestling team traveled to Marana Mountain View High School on Saturday for their Division II sectional tournament.
The Colts entered 11 wrestlers into the tournament leaving three weights open. Upon completion of all rounds, the Colts qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament scheduled for later this week.
Sectional runner-ups were Anthony Trujillo at 113, Rylkee Kynaston at 120 and Toafia Fruean at 285.
Earning third place medals were Caleb Sieler, Buena's only senior at 132, and Skylar Kline at 160.
Capturing fourth place medals were Noah Cummins at 126, Andy Chase at 138 and David Coronado at 145.
Competing for the Colts and assisting with team points were Austin Tiburcio at 152, Danny Coronado at 170, Maddox Cox at 182 and Anthony Tiburcio at 195.
In the team competition, Buena finished in fourth place. The Colts will travel on Thursday to the Phoenix area to compete in their state tournament on Friday.
Coach Mark Dannels applauds the young Colts for their hard work and dedication in a season filled with uncertainty and challenges.
Submitted by Mark Dannels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.