TUCSON — Buena High School’s girls basketball team defeated Rio Rico 72-48 Thursday night on the road.
“It was good team win tonight for the Lady Colts,” head coach Cole Colvin said. “From start to finish the ladies were focused and ready to execute the game plan.”
Alani Encias led Buena with 22 points and Jaslyn Booker chipped in with 14.
“The last two games we seemed to be complacent and lack energy so tonight was a great way to overcome our last two outings,” Colvin said. “This was a great example of a team win with everyone from the players on the bench to the players in the game giving it everything they had in some way form.”
Buena is now 2-1 overall this season and are back on the court on Tuesday when they travel to Salpointe Catholic.