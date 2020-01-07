SIERRA VISTA — It took extra time, but Buena High School’s boys soccer team earned its first non-tournament win Tuesday night against visiting Marana Mountain View, eking out a hard-fought 3-2 victory.
“They definitely earned this win,” Colts head coach Brian Bussey said. “We have a long season ahead of us and I looking forward to seeing how the boys perform.”
The Mountain Lions were first to strike as a shot through two Colts’ defenders with 34:25 on the first-half clock went over the outstretched arms of junior goalkeeper James Settle to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
The Colts tied the game 1-1 less than 10 minutes later. Jerod Allen headed a corner kick past the keeper for Buena’s first goal.
Buena took their first lead of the game with 20:48 to play in the first half with another header off a set piece.
Michael Settle connected with the free kick service in tight to give Buena the 2-1 lead. Buena held the one-goal advantage into the halftime break.
James Settle came up big with multiple saves in the second half to keep his team ahead. However, with just under 16 minutes to play in the game, Marana Mountain View capitalized on a free kick. The kick was deflected in past the junior keeper to knot the game at 2-2.
Neither team was able to break the tie, prompting overtime.
Buena didn’t waste any time in the extra overtime periods. The Colts regained the lead less than two minutes into the first 10-minute overtime half on a shot by Sean Presnall that rolled past a Mountain Lion defender and the keeper.
Buena held off Marana Mountain View for the remaining 18 minutes to earn their first win of 2020.
The Colts are now 1-2 on the season, not including tournament games.
They return to the pitch on Thursday when they travel to Tucson to face Salpointe Catholic at 6 p.m.
Bussey said he wants his team’s intensity and pace to become more consistent as the season progresses in an effort to make the postseason.