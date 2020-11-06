SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School administration canceled all athletic events Friday afternoon, effective immediately, after a second positive COVID-19 test at the school.
“We recently learned of a second case of COVID at Buena High School,” SVUSD spokesperson Jacob Martinez said Friday in a text to the Herald/Review. “Cochise County Health and Social Services is investigating and conducting contract tracing. Out of an abundance of caution SVUSD is canceling all athletic events scheduled for this weekend.”
The suspension to athletics impacts the Buena High School football team, which was moments away from taking the field for warm-ups at Ironwood Ridge when they were told to return to the bus. It also affects the 11 swimmers the school had in Phoenix at the state meet. The swimmers are required to return to Sierra Vista and not compete on Saturday.
Buena principal Kristen Hale told the Herald/Review as of now athletics are only suspended for the weekend and recommendations from the county health department will determine if the suspension lasts longer.
Volleyball playoffs and the state cross country meet are scheduled for next week.
She also confirmed the Buena football team will return to town and not play Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.