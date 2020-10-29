SIERRA VISTA — Wednesday evening the Colts swim and dive teams celebrated a win like no other.
Due to COVID restrictions, the seniors were not able to celebrate with their parents beside them as the took the traditional walk across the the bulkhead. However, these determined individuals still managed to lead both the girls and boys team to victory.
In Wednesday’s tri-meet versus Cienega and Mica Mountain the girls team scored 127 points to Cienga’s 115 and Mica Mountain’s 18. As for the boys, they took victory with 117 to Cienga’s 109 and Mica Mountain’s 48.
Taking first in the 200 freestyle was sophomore Madison Day, 2:21.49, followed by senior teammate Eliza Lambson for a close second. Day also too first in the 100 backstroke, with a time of 1:19.24.
Senior Luke Mitter took first in 100 freestyle with a time of 55.33, followed by freshman JJ Kinsey in second with a time of 1:01.59. Also receiving first for the boys team were Senior Nick Gerosa in the backstroke, 1:01.58 and Luke Mitter in the breaststroke, 1:09.47.
Senior diver, Amy Diaz also had a first place finish as well as sophomore Mahonri Jones.
