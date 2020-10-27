VAIL — For the first time since 2007, Buena High School volleyball sits atop its region. The Colts moved into first with a 3-1 win over Cienega High School in Vail Tuesday.
Buena won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-17 before dropping the third set 25-19. The Colts rebounded in the fourth set to win 25-18 and return to Sierra Vista with their fourth consecutive win.
“It’s a credit to the girls for giving it their all every day to reach this goal,” Buena coach Todd Bradbury said after the win. “Every girl on this team contributes every day in practice and on the court to make this happen. This accomplishment means the world to all of us but we know we still have work to do. We still have more goals. But we’re going to savor this moment because it’s so well deserved.”
Senior Lillie Smith was awarded the team’s player of the match honors for her blocking on Cienega’s star hitter and serving. Smith had seven kills, three aces and three blocks.
Emma Messerle led the Colts with 13 kills and four aces. Emma Bursik had seven kills and a team-leading five blocks. Kailani Parades had 16 digs.
Buena, 6-1, is back on the court Thursday when it travels to Desert View.
