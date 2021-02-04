Based on the updated metrics recently released by the Cochise County Health Department, Buena will begin our Winter Sports season starting Friday, February 5th. Only student athletes with completed packets and have been cleared by the Athletic Office are eligible for tryouts/practice. Tryouts may occur based on the number of eligible athletes in each sport. All Buena Covid-19 mitigation efforts and AIA Covid-19 guidelines are in effect as outlined in the Return to School plan available on the website. This includes but is not limited to the following:
Masks are required at all times (this includes during practice, please note this is a change from Fall Sports).
-Athletes must bring their own water bottles.
-Coaches will be taking temperatures prior to start times.
-If you are experiencing any symptoms do not come to practice, but contact your coach so they are aware.
-Spectators and visitors are not permitted to attend practices or games at this time.
Athletes should enter through the student parking lot located off of Fighting Colt Drive no sooner than 10 minutes before the start of practice. Students should remain in the designated practice area during the times listed below. If you have any questions, see the website or contact the Athletic Office 520-515-2849.
Boys Basketball 3:30 PM-5:30 PM M-F Main Gym
Girls Basketball 6:00PM -8:00PM M-F Main Gym
Wrestling 3:30-5:30 Auxiliary Gym
Boys Soccer 3:30-5:30 M-F Practice Field
Girls Soccer 3:30-5:30 M-F Practice Field
Submitted by SVUSD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.