REGION — The Buena High School and Tombstone High School wrestling teams hit the road for their second meets of the season on Wednesday and picked up their first wins.
The Colts wrestling team traveled to Cholla High School for a tri-meet that also included Douglas High School. The Colts were victorious, beating Cholla 72-12 and the Bulldogs 63-6. Colt wrestlers who were undefeated on the night were: Ryan Cruz at 106, Isaiah Trujillo at 113, Anthony Trujillo at 120, Jonas Dunn at 126, Billy Ballesteros at 132, Josh Kirk at 152, Sam Chase at 160, Devin Sullivan at 170, Neil Mwenda at 182, Stephen Trevino at 220 and Tofia Fruean at 285.
Winning at least one match for the Colts were: Jacob Basehore at 138, Andrew Chase at 138 and Austin Tiburcio at 145.
Up next for the Colts are the defending state champions, Sunnyside High School Blue Devils and state runner-up, the Lions of Marana Mountain View High School. The Colts will make the trip next Wednesday and will be tested by the best in the state.
Tombstone wrestled in a multi-meet in Benson Wednesday night. The team won 2 matches and lost 2. The Yellow Jackets beat Globe 42-29 and Miami 40-36 before falling to Thatcher 56-30 and state power house Morenci 77-6.
Individually, the team leaders were captain Dean Lepley who won three of his four matches at the 138 weight class. Also going 3-1 were Clay Franklin at 126, David Henshaw at 132 and Payton Foster at 145.
Jasmine Jacquay got her first female match of the season, wrestling a girl from Miami who was 20 pounds heavier than her, and won by fall in the first round.
Tombstone wrestles this Friday and Saturday in the Gila Valley Tournament in Pima.