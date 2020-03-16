TUCSON — Before high school athletics were halted Monday, the Buena High School track and field team participated in the Lancer Invitational on Saturday at Salpointe Catholic.
The following competitors finished in the top five of their respective events on Saturday.
Varsity 100 meters:
Jahdai Jones took 1st in 12.78 seconds.
Allena Rowland took 5th in 13.62.
Freshmen 100 meters:
Mark Jusino took 4th in 12.22.
Varsity 200 meters:
Jahdai Jones took 1st with 26.5.
Allena Rowland took 3rd with 27.37.
Alejandro Carranza took 4th with 23.68.
Varsity 400 meters
Allena Rowland took 2nd with 1:01.66 (provisional qualification for state).
Freshmen 400 meters:
Trevon Evans took 5th with 58.37.
Varsity 800 meters:
Andrew Richardson took 3rd with 2:08.27.
Freshman 1,600 meters:
Samuel Roark took 4th with 5:15.44.
Varsity 300 Hurdles:
Lillian Lucero took 2nd with 50.14.
Boys Varsity 4x100 relay took 3rd with a time of 45.51 (D. Kroll, T. McCaa, M. Jusino, K. Taylor).
Boys Varsity 4x800 relay took 3rd with a time 9:13.71 (A. Richardson, B. Reels, C. Sieler, A. Diaz).
Varsity Shot Put:
Oscar Villalobos took 4th with 40-03.5.
Freshmen Shot Put:
Toafiaolii Fruean took 2nd with 35-04.0.
Varsity Discus:
Jesse Avina took 5th with 102-08.
Freshmen Discus:
Toafiaoolii Fruean took 2nd with 98-04.
Maddox Cox took 5th with 76-09.
Varsity Javelin:
Jesse Avina took 1st with 156-08.
Varsity High Jump:
Caleb Danielson and Erick Jenkins tied for 4th with 5-06.
Varsity Long Jump:
Keyon Taylor took 3rd with 18-11.
Freshmen Long Jump:
Jayden Swift took 2nd with 16-07
