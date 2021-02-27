SIERRA VISTA — In its third game of the week, the Buena High School boys basketball team defeated Nogales High School 70-56 in Sierra Vista on Thursday night.
The win was Buena’s third consecutive win and avenged its loss at Nogales last week.
Buena opened the scoring with one free throw and extended their lead to 3-0 before Nogales made its first bucket of the game. The Apaches made it a one-point game, 3-2, with 6:26 left in the first quarter. The Colts scored the next six points to increase their lead. A drive to the basket by Buena’s Cooper James with 1:42 left in the quarter made the score 14-9. The Colts led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Buena’s offense continued to roll while the defense was impenetrable. The Colts capitalized off their speed and their success in the paint to keep their lead. James fueled Buena’s offense in the second quarter with nine points. He led the Colts with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Buena led Nogales 42-24 at halftime.
Nogales found some offensive momentum to start the third quarter. The Apaches scored the first 12 points of the half to make it 44-36 with 4:44 left in the quarter. Buena head coach Tyler Molesworth called a timeout to talk to his team and stop Nogales’ momentum. James drilled a 3-pointed out of the break for the Colts’ first bucket of the third quarter. Buena held a 58-39 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of the game.
Nogales couldn’t muster enough baskets, rebounds and defense to overtake Buena’s lead. The Colts’ speed and transition game was too much for the Apaches to handle.
Noah Roy and Wyatt Gordon had 13 points each. Jake Smith chipped in 11 points, six coming in the fourth quarter.
Thursday’s victory was the first home victory for Molesworth, a first-year head coach.
The Colts followed Thursday’s win with a 86-60 victory over Rio Rico on Friday night. They are now 5-1 and have four games remaining.
Buena hosts Sunnyside on Monday at 7 p.m.
