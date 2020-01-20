After graduating seven varsity wrestlers last season, some uncertainties existed on how successful this season would be for the young Buena High School Colts wrestling team.
This year’s Colts continued their winning tradition with another impressive showing over the past weekend as they participated in the Verrado 29-team invitational.
The Colts wrestled Friday in pool play with hopes of making the top-eight championship bracket on Saturday. Competing against Phoenix-area high schools, 13 out of 14 Colts earned the right to compete in the championship rounds.
Leading the Colts in the championship rounds were the Trujillo brothers. Senior Anthony Trujillo, at 120 pounds, was crowned champion, while his younger brother, Isaiah Trujillo, at 113, was runner-up.
Receiving third-place medals were Ryan Cruz, at 106, and Josh Kirk, at 152.
Rounding out the medals were Jonas Dunn, 126 (5th), Andy Chase, 132 (5th), Billy Ballesteros, 138 (5th), Austin Tiburcio , 145 (6th), Sam Chase 160 (5th), Devin Sullivan 170, (5th), Jovoni Borbon, 182 (5th), Justice Grant 195 (9th), Tafia Fruean 220 (7th) and Jaden Stewart 285 (8th).
In team competition, the Colts finished in third place, adding more hardware to their collection.
In the girls tournament, Roxanna Martinez, at 160, was runner-up, Olivia Butler, at 110, earned a third-place finish and Sarah Cruz, at 101, captured fourth place.
The Colts are back in action Wednesday at Cholla High School and leave Thursday for the Bowie invitational in El Paso, Texas.
Submitted by Mark Dannels, Buena wrestling coach