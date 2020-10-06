SIERRA VISTA — Two matches in as many games was no problem for the Buena High School volleyball team.
The Colts opened their season Monday with 3-2 victory at Flowing Wells and followed it up with a 3-2 win at home against Mountain View Marana on Tuesday. Buena won Tuesday in comeback fashion after dropping the first two sets. The Colts closed out the last three games with scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 16-14.
After two close games to open the match, momentum turned to the Colts favor. Buena capitalized on Mountain Lions mistakes to take the lead and keep it late in the third set. The game was tied 14-14 before the Colts took the lead and rallied for their first win of the game.
Emileigh Furry’s strong serving to open the fourth set boosted Buena to a 4-0 lead. More mistakes by Mountain View Marana and strong hitting from Buena allowed it to extend the lead to 20-8. However, the Mountain Lions were able to steal the momentum briefly to make the score 21-15, still in favor of the home team. A hard hit by Emma Bursik in the middle found the court and made the score 22-15. Buena closed out the set on a mishit by Mountain View by a score of 25-18.
The final set started like the previous one, with Buena taking the early advantage. A Mountain View Marana serving error gave the Colts a 5-3 lead. The Mountain Lions tied the game 13-13 with a block. Britney Comolli powered a ball past the Mountain View block to secure Buena’s second win of the season.
The Colts are back in action Tuesday when they host Cienega. The match begins at 6 p.m.
