CASA GRANDE — Buena dropped its second consecutive game, falling 41-21 to the Casa Grande Cougars Friday night.
Casa Grande scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. The Cougars maintained the one-score advantage, 7-0, through the first 12 minutes.
Buena moved onto the scoreboard in the second quarter when quarterback Austin Grim connected with Rashaud Armstrong in the end zone. Kailey Peters added the extra point to tie the game 7-7. The Cougars regained the lead later in the quarter and carried a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Armstrong finished the game with two catches for 34 yards. He also had a sack in the loss.
Casa Grande increased its lead to 21-7 in the third quarter before Buena responded with a long scoring run by Tory Walters. Peters once again kicked the extra point to cut Buena’s deficit to 21-14. The Cougars added another score to their lead in the third quarter to hold a 28-14 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars were first to strike in the final quarter and increased their lead to 35-14. Walters brought the Colts within two scores on a 60-yard left sweep for the touchdown. Peters’ extra point made the score 35-21.
Walters finished the game with 12 carries for 129 yards. The Colts finished with 160 yards rushing.
Casa Grande found the end zone with less than five minutes remaining in the game to seal the 41-21 victory.
Head coach Joe Thomas said his team had opportunities through the game to see a different result but turnovers and failure to convert on fourth-and-short situations cost them the game.
“We’re hurting ourselves,” he said. “We’re still making mental mistakes we shouldn’t.
“Tonight was a gut check.”
Defensively, William Stemler led the Colts with 15 tackles. Damien Garza and Rhubin Harris had eight tackles each. The Colts will head into next week without at least two linemen who were injured Friday night.
The 2-2 Colts have two games remaining and need to win both to have a shot at the postseason. The Colts travel to Ironwood Ridge on Friday and close out the season at home against Cienega.
“No game will be easy from here on out,” Thomas said.
