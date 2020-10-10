PHOENIX — Buena High School’s football team returned from Phoenix with a dominating 58-6 win over Paradise Valley.
The Colts had their way with the Trojans on all sides of the ball Friday night. Buena picked up their game against Paradise Valley on Tuesday after Salpointe Catholic had to postpone their matchup due to a positive COVID case.
Buena jumped to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back.
“Once we started playing our game it’s hard to stop us,” Buena head coach Joe Thomas said after the win.
The Colts’ touchdowns came from both the run and pass games. Mark Jusino, Isaac Benoit and Damian Garza each had a rushing touchdown in the win. Rashaud Armstrong, Keyon Taylor and William Stemler all had a receiving touchdown. Senior quarterback Austin Grimm completed 9 of 11 passes for 191 yards in the win.
Defensively the Colts had an impressive game too, registering three interceptions and multiple tackles for a loss. Buena was led by Rhubin Harris on the defensive side of the ball. Harris had six total tackles and an interception he took into the endzone.
“He was a dog out there,” Thomas said of Harris. “Rhubin put together a complete game. I’m proud of him.”
Stemler led the Colts with eight total tackles while Austin Cox had seven in the win. Kicker Kailey Peters was 6 of 7 on point after attempts and made the lone field goal she attempted.
Thomas said he put his substitute players into the game at the end of the third quarter after the score differential triggered the running clock for the remainder of the game.
Buena is still in search of an opponent for Friday and holds a perfect 2-0 record.
