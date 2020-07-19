SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School girls basketball coach Cole Colvin stepped down from his position Friday after receiving an administrative position in the Sierra Vista Unified School District.
Pending board approval Tuesday night, Colvin will become the principal at Village Meadows effective on Wednesday. Colvin told the Herald/Review on Friday because of the time required to be a successful principal he wouldn’t have the time needed to dedicate to the Buena girls basketball program too.
“I have a lot of emotions,” he said. “I’m excited because it’s a new challenge … Buena is my home. You have this upset feeling but time will help that.”
Colvin said he notified the team on Friday morning and his phone was going off all day with messages of support and thanks from players.
“Today was a tough day,” he said. “Lots of tears from them and me.”
Colvin led the Colts program for the past six years, leading them to back to back region titles and the state quarterfinals this past winter. He said this was a good time to step away from the program to advance his professional career because the group he started with have all graduated and he feels they have accomplished everything they could besides a state championship.
“I didn’t plan on leaving,” Colvin said. “During COVID I started thinking and realized basketball can’t be my entire life.”
He added sports being in question for the upcoming academic year made it an easier choice to take advantage of the opportunity that he had come across with the open principal position.
“If I’m not going to put a kid on the floor with a concussion why would I put them in with a virus,” Colvin said. When he first got into education it was to coach, but as he was put into different leadership roles, he enjoyed it, he added.
Although he has spent his teaching career at the high school, Colvin said he is excited to be in an elementary school and feels his personality fits in well with working with younger kids. He said he knows Village Meadows hasn’t had consistent leadership but is looking at it like when he took over the basketball program because the girls didn’t have a consistent coach. Colvin said he has no plans of leaving SVUSD and Sierra Vista because it’s where he wants to be.