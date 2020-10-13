SIERRA VISTA — The Douglas Bulldogs tied the Buena Colts in a golf match Monday at the Pueblo Del Sol Golf Course.
Both Douglas and Buena each shot scores of 207. St. Augustine Catholic out of Tucson also participated in the match but did not score
Senior Jay Zamora led the Bulldog golfers shooting a score of 45 Monday. Sophomores Colton Boone and Aiden Rodriguez followed with scores of 49. Trent Foreman finished with a score of 62.
The Bulldogs are in Green Valley Wednesday for a four-way match with Walden Grove, Canyon del Oro and Buena.
