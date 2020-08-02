SIERRA VISTA — Jonathan McGuyer is headed to Kentucky to continue his volleyball career.
Earlier this year McGuyer signed his National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Midway University in Midway, Kentucky. The University of Midway plays in the River States Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. He will be on an athletic and academic scholarship.
“I really liked the way (the team) plays,” McGuyer said. “I have not visited but I’ve seen pictures of the campus and it looks beautiful.”
He added, it wasn’t until his junior year at Buena High School that he realized and decided he wanted to pursue playing in college.
“I didn’t think I wanted to play (college) volleyball until my junior year,” McGuyer said. “I was able to grow and gain muscle and play the game at it’s best.”
The 2020 Buena graduate is slated to play outside hitter at the University of Midway, which is what he played in his final two years at Buena. McGuyer said he started his career at Buena as a libero before moving to an outside hitter.
McGuyer started playing volleyball his freshman year of high school after watching and playing with his brother. He said there was something about the spork that sparked his interest. Since then he has played for the Colts and a club team.
Since his senior year season was cut short, McGuyer has been away from the court longer than he likes. He said he is receiving bi-weekly workouts to keep in shape until he gets to campus. McGuyer said they are anticipating having their season in the spring and the only change they’ve had so far is less practice time in the fall than in previous seasons.