SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School girls basketball team has yet to step onto the court but are already gaining others' attention.
The Colts are holding a meet and greet tonight at Native Grill & Wings in conjunction with being featured on 520 Sports Talk Show, based in Tucson. The meet-and-greet event starts at 6 p.m. and the radio show will begin at 7 p.m.
"We’ll get them stoked up for the season opener against Mt. View on November 26th and see what’s in store for these players and coaches for the upcoming season," the announcement on the 520 Sports Talk Facebook page reads. "Colt Nation, this is our first Show in Sierra Vista so we expect you to pack the house and show Southern Arizona and the Country how you represent your team."
Buena earned the regional championship title last year for the first time since 2011. The team finished the 2018-2019 season as the No. 5 team in the 5A Conference with a 16-2 overall record.
The Colts open their season — with the majority of players returning from last season's squad — on Nov. 26 in Sierra Vista when they host Mountain View Marana.