SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s girls basketball team hosts Cholla High School Tuesday night in the first round of the state playoffs.
No. 6 Buena were left with a bitter taste after their Dec. 3 meeting at Cholla. The Chargers defeated the Colts, 50-48, with a basket at the buzzer. The loss to Cholla was one of two losses, excluding tournament games, the Colts suffered this season.
Buena won the Southern region to avoid participating in the play-in games that took place on Thursday. Cholla, who was ranked 11th in those games, defeated Mountain View Marana, 44-39, to advance to the state tournament.
This is the second consecutive year the Colts are hosting their first-round playoff game. Buena was upset by Casteel last season to be eliminated. Cholla was also eliminated in the first round or last year’s tournament, but lost 79-22 at Millennium.
Buena finished the regular season with a 16-2 overall record and were a perfect 10-0 against region opponents. They were led by seniors Lydia Griffith and Jaslyn Booker all season long and will need strong performances by the pair to make a deep playoff run. Griffith led Buena in points per game with 11.5 and sophomore Alani Encinas was right behind her with 11.2. Booker, as she has for the last couple of years, was Buena’s leading rebounder with an average of 8.6 per game.
Most of Buena’s roster was on last year’s team that lost in the first round. Their experience should help them make a push for the title.
Tipoff for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Buena.