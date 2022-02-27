haymore 1 (copy)

Buena coach Leah Haymore, at a practice in Januaray, was named Class 5A Southern Region coach of the year.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts girls basketball team was well represented on the 5A Southern All-Region team.

Buena coach Leah Haymore received the coach of the year award after leading the Colts to the playoffs and a 12-9 record.

“It felt really good, I am just happy that hard work pays off,” Haymore said. “I feel like the friendships and family bonds created this season will continue into the future.”

Haymore took over as head coach in December, replacing Thomas Valenzuela.

Colts senior and Portland State commit Alani Encinas was awarded 5A Southern Player of the Year after averaging 20 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Encinas also won offensive player of the year along with Nayeli Nidez-Acuna of Sunnyside.

“Alani has a bright future ahead of her and her work ethic and love for the game will take her far,” Haymore said.

Encinas eclipsed 20 points seven times and had six games of more than 30 points. She scored 37 in an 88-12 win over Tucson Desert View in December.

The Colts guard is no stranger to accolades as she was named 5A Southern Offensive Player of the Year last season along with making first team all-region.

Earning spots on the all-region first team was Encinas was Colts senior Khalieca Prescott.

“We had a solid senior presence this season and they definitely left their mark on the program,” Haymore said.

Prescott averaged 10 points and scored a career-high 25 points against Desert View.

Buena senior Julia Jenkins earned second team honors along with junior Jaden Walker.

Gabriella Hohman earned honorable mention for the Colts.

