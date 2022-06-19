SIERRA VISTA − Buena’s football team played one of the toughest schedules in Arizona last season and had the second toughest schedule in Southern Arizona.
Five of the teams the Colts faced made the playoffs. Two of those teams, Salpointe and Casa Grande, played for the state championship in their respective divisions with Casa Grande winning the state title.
That schedule was about as tough as the schedule Buena coach Joe Thomas had as he continued his education in the master’s program at the University of Oregon while coaching the Colts and teaching at Buena High School.
Thomas, who begins his eighth season as head coach of the Colts, received his Masters of Science in Educational Leadership Degree on Monday, June 13.
The Buena coach began his journey toward this degree in the fall of 2021 taking online classes. It took him a year and a half to complete.
“I left Sunday (Aug. 12), flew out to Oregon. Ceremony was Monday at Autzen Stadium,” he said. “It was a big ceremony. On Tuesday we hung out a little bit and toured the campus, came home today (Wednesday, June 15), rested a bit and then I came here for this (7-on-7) tournament.
“This idea started when COVID hit. I didn’t want to let it get me down. I didn’t want to have that negative story about how COVID affected a lot of people’s lives. I love the University of Oregon. I looked into starting my master’s program there. It worked out where I was able to take classes here.”
Thomas, is proud of the example he is setting for his players and is proud to be a master’s degree holder. When his players see him going through the grind, he hopes they can realize they can push themselves that hard as needed.
“It wasn’t just for them (my players) but also my kids, my parents, just showing that if you put your mind to something you can do it,” Thomas said.
Since June 1 Thomas has had his Buena players attending numerous 7-on-7 passing and lineman competitions.
The Colts hosted Tombstone, Florence’s freshman team and newly formed Brean Academy of Sierra Vista in a passing camp and linemen competition on Wednesday, June 15, at Cyr Field.
Buena was at Sahuarita Walden Grove on Saturday in another competition and will be at Marana Mountain View on Wednesday, June 22, before hosting another passing/linemen competition on Wednesday, June 29, at Cyr Field.
At the 7-on-7 event June 11 at Tucson Empire High School, Buena went 4-2 in the passing competition and won the linemen challenge.
“We did some good things there,” Thomas said. “We try to schedule these tournaments when we can have our guys here. We had some guys who were sick and out of town at some of the earlier ones. It was nice having these guys back together. At Empire we were rocking on all cylinders. It was hot but we had a good time.”
Thomas says he tries to find events that have the linemen challenge.
“Win or lose doesn’t matter to me during the summer,” he said. “I want our lineman and our skill guys to compete. For our linemen to win that challenge was huge. There was some tough competition. I can’t remember the last time we won a lineman competition. I know it hasn’t been done since I’ve been here.”
Buena was 2-7 overall last year, 2-5 in conference and 1-3 in the 5A Southern Region. Eight players advanced to the collegiate level, an indication of the quality of players Thomas and his staff are producing.
Thomas said the Colts competed against a lot of good teams last season, which to him is a good thing.
“No one likes to lose,” he said. “But I also don’t want to play a lot of cupcake teams, so we feel like we’re really good but yet haven’t really played anybody. So, based on that we want to keep building off of what we’ve done.
“We don’t care who is on our schedule. Whoever it is we’re going to step up and play. We need to get better at starting and finishing games. We also want to get some more depth so we can sub more often if needed. These are things that we’re working on and will get better at.”
Buena officially begins practice on Monday, Aug. 8. The season opener is Sept. 2 at Sahuarita followed by the home opener Sept. 9 against Marana. Home opponents this year include Tucson schools Cholla, Sahuaro and Desert View and Marana Mountain View. Road opponents will be Sahuarita, Nogales, Vail Cienega, Tucson High and Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge.
“June we will be having our summer workouts doing a lot of 7-on-7,” he said. “In July we will go to team concepts and will have a team minicamp towards the end of July. We’ll take a week off the first week of school. Aug. 8 we start mandatory practice.”
Thomas says his team is scheduled to scrimmage Rio Rico and Tucson Rincon/University on Aug. 25 at Buena High School.
“We’ve got a lot of good kids out here,” he said. “We’re all excited.”
Free football camp
Thomas, his family and the Buena football players and coaches are sponsoring a free Buena Youth Football Camp on Saturday, June 25, at Cyr Field.
The camp will be in two age groups: 5-10 and 11-14 and will run from 9-11 a.m.
A free T-shirt will be given to the first 100 kids that show up.
A release of liability waiver from the Sierra Vista Unified School District must be signed by the parents before anyone can participate. The waiver can be found on the district’s website at BHS Athletics — Athletic News (google.com).
