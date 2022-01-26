DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs boys soccer team tied Tucson Flowing Wells 1-1 Friday at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
“We went up in the first half on a beautiful goal from Kareem Rueda.” Douglas coach Victor Ramos said “They tied the match five minutes later, and it was an even game until the end of regulation. We went to overtime, and we dominated the game, but we were not able to score, and the score remained 1-1. Axel Cantua had six saves and our defenders, Sergio Soto, Luis Carrasco and Dominique Velasquez, had a great game.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Bulldogs hosted Tucson Catalina Foothills and fell 2-1.
“We had a slow start; we made some mistakes defensively and we were losing 2-0 within the first 20 minutes of the first half,” Ramos said. "We started leveling the game by the end of the first half. During the second half, we controlled the game and put pressure on their defense and goalie.
"Armando Gim scored the goal with 10 minutes left in the game off a Paulino Ramon assist. The last 10 minutes were played almost at the penalty area of Foothills, but we were not able to score. Our goalie, Axel Cantua, was injured and left the game in the first five minutes. Our second goalie, Juan Pablo Romero, came into the game and he had a very good game; he had seven saves.”
Douglas, 2-7-2 overall,1-0 in conference, hosted Walden Grove Tuesday in the 4A Gila Region opener and will be at Sahuarita on Thursday for another region game
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.